TDH reports largest single-day increase in new cases in NETN, largely due to cases at Northeast Correctional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 198,405 confirmed cases and 9,050 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 2,080 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 2,530 confirmed deaths, 971 current hospitalizations, and 188,576 recovered or inactive cases. More than three million coronavirus tests have been logged.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 196,623 confirmed cases and 2,511 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 207,455 as of October 7, 2020 including 2,642 deaths, 971 current hospitalizations and 188,576 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 9.08%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/JKwrKRhvLU — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 7, 2020

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday, however, Sullivan County’s fatality count decreased by one to 35 deaths.

TDH reported 318 new cases locally: 163 in Johnson County, 45 in Sullivan County, 42 in Washington County, 24 in Greene County, 23 in Carter County, 18 in Hawkins County, and three in Unicoi County.

The Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed that testing this weekend at Northeast Correctional Complex in Johnson County yielded 212 positive results, bringing the facility’s active count to 233 among its offender population.

Today is the largest increase in NETN reported so far.



Trust me. I double-checked. I triple-checked. 318 new cases reported, and 163 of them are out of Johnson County. That's about half of them.



We are trying to figure out if it's community spread or an outbreak somewhere. pic.twitter.com/ynNmuWXscn — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 7, 2020

Here are the new cases broken down by county. I'll say that there are some larger increases in other counties than we've been seeing in the last little while. pic.twitter.com/1dIuEdxhg1 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 7, 2020

TDH also reported 99 new recovered or inactive cases in our area.

There are 1,134 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 914 on Tuesday.

As you can imagine, this shakes things up. Active cases are back above 1,000 (1,134) and Johnson County spiked from 153 to 301 active cases.



Johnson County now has the highest number of active cases in the NETN region with 301, followed closely by Sullivan County at 298 pic.twitter.com/J5FxUDHpea — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 7, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,256

Inactive/recovered: 1,142

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 83 (+22)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,258

Inactive/recovered: 1,109

Deaths: 48

Active cases: 101 (+14)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 916

Inactive/recovered: 796

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 98 (+12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,009

Inactive/recovered: 705

Deaths: 3

Active cases: 301 (+148)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,481

Inactive/recovered: 2,148

Deaths: 35

Active cases: 298 (+20)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 300

Inactive/recovered: 288

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 11 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,573

Inactive/recovered: 2,293

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 242 (+4)