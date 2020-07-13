TDH reports highest single-day statewide COVID-19 case increase, new fatality in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 64,737 confirmed cases and 537 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 3,314 total cases since Sunday.

That’s the highest daily increase in new cases statewide since the pandemic began.

The health department also announced 722 confirmed deaths, 3,284 hospitalizations, and 36,996 recoveries. More than one million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 65,274 as of July 13, 2020 including 749 deaths, 3,284 hospitalizations and 36,996 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/bGmo2eoEtC — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 13, 2020

On Sunday, TDH reported 61,443 confirmed cases and 714 confirmed deaths, including an additional fatality in Carter County.

Monday, TDH reported 59 new cases in our area: 27 in Sullivan County, 14 in Washington County, six in Greene County, four in Hawkins County, three each in Carter and Johnson counties, and two in Unicoi County. Fourteen new recoveries were reported.

One new death was reported in Sullivan County, bringing the county’s total to five fatalities.

There are now 409 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 365 cases on Sunday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 108 cases / 2 deaths / 55 recoveries

Greene — 157 cases / 2 deaths / 91 recoveries

Hawkins — 95 cases / 2 deaths / 54 recoveries

Johnson — 49 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 248 cases / 5 deaths / 137 recoveries

Unicoi — 60 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 276 cases / 146 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 51

Greene – 64

Hawkins – 39

Johnson – 12

Sullivan – 106

Unicoi – 7

Washington – 130

