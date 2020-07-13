TDH reports highest single-day statewide COVID-19 case increase, new fatality in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 64,737 confirmed cases and 537 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 3,314 total cases since Sunday.
That’s the highest daily increase in new cases statewide since the pandemic began.
The health department also announced 722 confirmed deaths, 3,284 hospitalizations, and 36,996 recoveries. More than one million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Sunday, TDH reported 61,443 confirmed cases and 714 confirmed deaths, including an additional fatality in Carter County.
Monday, TDH reported 59 new cases in our area: 27 in Sullivan County, 14 in Washington County, six in Greene County, four in Hawkins County, three each in Carter and Johnson counties, and two in Unicoi County. Fourteen new recoveries were reported.
One new death was reported in Sullivan County, bringing the county’s total to five fatalities.
There are now 409 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 365 cases on Sunday based on TDH data.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 108 cases / 2 deaths / 55 recoveries
Greene — 157 cases / 2 deaths / 91 recoveries
Hawkins — 95 cases / 2 deaths / 54 recoveries
Johnson — 49 cases / 37 recoveries
Sullivan — 248 cases / 5 deaths / 137 recoveries
Unicoi — 60 cases / 53 recoveries
Washington — 276 cases / 146 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 51
Greene – 64
Hawkins – 39
Johnson – 12
Sullivan – 106
Unicoi – 7
Washington – 130
