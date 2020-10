TDH reports highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases statewide, 318 new cases locally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 220,566 confirmed cases and 11,495 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 3,317 total cases since Sunday.

That’s the largest single-day increase in new cases statewide since the pandemic began. The previous record was 3,314 new cases on July 13.

The health department also announced 2,789 confirmed deaths, 1,188 current hospitalizations, and 205,832 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 217,412 confirmed cases and 2,776 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 232,061 as of October 19, 2020 including 2,922 deaths, 1,188 current hospitalizations and 205,832 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 8.31% ). For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/QYlYOzyGQK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 19, 2020

One new death was reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday in Greene County.

TDH reported 318 new cases locally: 89 in Washington County, 85 in Sullivan County, 64 in Greene County, 26 in Johnson County, 19 in Hawkins County, 18 in Unicoi County, and 17 in Carter County.

Now to today's NE TN numbers: Washington and Greene counties both with single day highs (89 and 64). Another high number regionwide. TN as a whole with a new record for most daily new cases as well. https://t.co/ta80Qp5Uwi — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) October 19, 2020

The 318 new cases ties the current record for single-day new cases in Northeast Tennessee set on Oct. 7.

TDH also reported 75 new recovered or inactive cases in our area.

There are currently 1,816 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,574 on Sunday.

Of concern: Unicoi County, long a bright spot. The rural county of 17,883 hadn't seen more than a handful of new cases in a day — well, hardly ever. That's changed with 21 cases Thursday, 10 Saturday and 18 today. We're unaware of any cluster at this point. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) October 19, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,415

Inactive/recovered: 1,254

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 129 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,556

Inactive/recovered: 1,240

Deaths: 50

Active cases: 266 (+52)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,099

Inactive/recovered: 914

Deaths: 23

Active cases: 162 (+12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,104

Inactive/recovered: 1,014

Deaths: 6

Active cases: 84 (+24)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 3,188

Inactive/recovered: 2,488

Deaths: 44

Active cases: 656 (+61)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 364

Inactive/recovered: 298

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 65 (+18)

Washington County

Total cases: 3,080

Inactive/recovered: 2,583

Deaths: 43

Active cases: 454 (+72)