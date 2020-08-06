TDH reports four new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 114,801 confirmed cases and 1,549 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 2,252 total cases since Wednesday.
The health department also announced 1,147 confirmed deaths, 5,109 hospitalizations, and 77,558 recoveries. More than 1.6 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Wednesday, TDH reported 112,657 confirmed cases and 1,104 confirmed deaths.
The health department reported four new deaths in our area on Thursday: two in Hawkins County and one each in Greene and Sullivan counties.
TDH also reported 137 new cases: 36 in Sullivan County, 25 in Hawkins County, 21 in Carter County, 20 in Greene County, 17 in Washington County, 11 in Johnson County, and seven in Unicoi County.
Sixty new recoveries were reported: 21 in Sullivan, 18 in Washington, nine in Carter, six in Hawkins, three in Unicoi, two in Johnson, and one in Greene County.
There are currently 2,288 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,215 cases on Wednesday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 473 cases / 5 deaths / 117 recoveries
Greene — 418 cases / 7 deaths / 143 recoveries
Hawkins — 416 cases / 7 deaths / 101 recoveries
Johnson — 225 cases / 42 recoveries
Sullivan — 895 cases / 12 deaths / 594 recoveries
Unicoi — 148 cases / 65 recoveries
Washington — 1,131 cases / 2 deaths / 323 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 351
Greene – 268
Hawkins – 308
Johnson – 183
Sullivan – 289
Unicoi – 83
Washington – 806
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.