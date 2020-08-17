TDH reports first COVID-19 death in Johnson County; 2 new deaths in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 132,397 confirmed cases and 2,347 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 1,036 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 1,345 confirmed deaths, 5,881 hospitalizations, and 94,812 recoveries. More than 1.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 131,383 confirmed cases and 1,324 confirmed deaths.

Three new deaths were reported in our area on Monday: two in Sullivan County for a total of 18 fatalities while Johnson County reported its first COVID-19 related death since the pandemic began.

TDH reported 36 new cases in our area: 11 in Washington County, nine in Carter County, seven in Hawkins County, five in Sullivan County, and four in Greene County. No new cases were reported in Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Fifty-two new recoveries were reported: 28 in Sullivan, 12 in Washington, five in Carter, four in Greene, two in Johnson, and one in Hawkins County.

There are currently 3,075 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,094 on Sunday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 643 cases / 6 deaths / 156 recoveries

Greene — 609 cases / 9 deaths / 172 recoveries

Hawkins — 579 cases / 10 deaths / 152 recoveries

Johnson — 349 cases / 1 death / 52 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,202 cases / 18 deaths / 844 recoveries

Unicoi — 184 cases / 77 recoveries

Washington — 1,466 cases / 2 deaths / 458 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 481

Greene – 428

Hawkins – 417

Johnson – 296

Sullivan – 340

Unicoi – 107

Washington – 1,006

