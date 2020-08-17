TDH reports first COVID-19 death in Johnson County; 2 new deaths in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 132,397 confirmed cases and 2,347 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 1,036 total cases since Sunday.
The health department also announced 1,345 confirmed deaths, 5,881 hospitalizations, and 94,812 recoveries. More than 1.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Sunday, TDH reported 131,383 confirmed cases and 1,324 confirmed deaths.
Three new deaths were reported in our area on Monday: two in Sullivan County for a total of 18 fatalities while Johnson County reported its first COVID-19 related death since the pandemic began.
TDH reported 36 new cases in our area: 11 in Washington County, nine in Carter County, seven in Hawkins County, five in Sullivan County, and four in Greene County. No new cases were reported in Johnson and Unicoi counties.
Fifty-two new recoveries were reported: 28 in Sullivan, 12 in Washington, five in Carter, four in Greene, two in Johnson, and one in Hawkins County.
There are currently 3,075 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,094 on Sunday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 643 cases / 6 deaths / 156 recoveries
Greene — 609 cases / 9 deaths / 172 recoveries
Hawkins — 579 cases / 10 deaths / 152 recoveries
Johnson — 349 cases / 1 death / 52 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,202 cases / 18 deaths / 844 recoveries
Unicoi — 184 cases / 77 recoveries
Washington — 1,466 cases / 2 deaths / 458 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 481
Greene – 428
Hawkins – 417
Johnson – 296
Sullivan – 340
Unicoi – 107
Washington – 1,006
