TDH reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 98 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Today marks one year since the state health department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +6, Greene +8, Hawkins +7, Johnson +2, Sullivan +58, Unicoi +2, and Washington +16.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 520 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 614 new cases.

There have been 49,903 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The higher COVID case rates and test positivity continues in Sullivan County compared to other Northeast TN counties. Per @TNDeptofHealth, 58 of today's 99 new cases reported in the region were in Sullivan. The county had 55 positives of 275 tests read – a 20% rate. @WJHL11 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) March 5, 2021

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Hawkins +3 and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 9 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 18 deaths were reported.

There have been 992 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 822 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down three cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,445 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 780,894 cases.

The health department also reported 33 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,534 deaths.

There are currently 13,886 active cases in Tennessee, an increase 403 cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 755,474 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 780,894 as of March 5, 2021 including 11,534 deaths, 821 current hospitalizations and 755,474 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.21%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/1zSECIvEfs — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 5, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 49,903 (+99)

Inactive/recovered: 48,089 (+98)

Deaths: 992 (+4)

Active cases: 822 (-3)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,996 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 5,764 (+10)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 77 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,317 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 7,107 (+7)

Deaths: 145 (0)

Active cases: 65 (+1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,278 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 5,059 (+14)

Deaths: 98 (+3)

Active cases: 121 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,173 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,109 (+4)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 26 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,489 (+58)

Inactive/recovered: 13,892 (+40)

Deaths: 275 (+1)

Active cases: 322 (+17)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,816 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,738 (+6)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 31 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,834 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 12,420 (+17)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 180 (-1)