TDH reports 97 new COVID cases, no new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 159 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 234,010 people, or about 46.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Washington County reached 55% fully vaccinated. Today, the county surpassed 60% of its population having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

New vaccinations are up slightly after a steady decline over the past two months. There were 1,469 new vaccinations over the past week, up 17% from the previous seven-day period but still down 28% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +4, Greene +13, Hawkins +10, Johnson +1, Sullivan +39, Unicoi +3, and Washington +27.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 763 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,031 new cases.

There have been 89,382 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Washington County is poised to become the first in Northeast Tennessee to drop from “high” to “substantial” community transmission following the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 20 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,486 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,319 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 1.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,291 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,277,517 cases.

The health department also reported 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,294 deaths.

There are currently 14,300 active cases in Tennessee, down 460 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,246,923 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 89,382 (97)

Inactive/recovered: 86,577 (159)

Deaths: 1,486 (0)

Active cases: 1,319 (-62)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,527 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 10,172 (+14)

Deaths: 215 (0)

Active cases: 140 (-10)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,628 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 13,131 (+36)

Deaths: 241 (0)

Active cases: 256 (-23)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,207 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 9,880 (+15)

Deaths: 167 (0)

Active cases: 160 (-5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,551 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 3,447 (+6)

Deaths: 48 (0)

Active cases: 56 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,722 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 25,840 (+43)

Deaths: 424 (0)

Active cases: 458 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,142 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 3,043 (+9)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 34 (-6)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,605 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 21,064 (+36)

Deaths: 326 (0)

Active cases: 215 (-9)