TDH reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 100 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +8, Greene +5, Hawkins +24, Johnson +6, Sullivan +38, Unicoi +4, and Washington +12.

With 97 new cases reported, today snaps a three-day streak of triple-digit new cases.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 689 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 769 new cases.

There have been 55,850 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Friday.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,038 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +1, Hawkins +15, Johnson -2, Sullivan +3, Unicoi -2, and Washington -21.

After increasing yesterday for the first time in nearly a week, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count dropped by three cases to 1,406 on Friday.

Two counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past week: Hawkins and Unicoi counties. Yesterday, Johnson County had also seen an increase.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 958 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 847,430 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,197 deaths.

There are currently 12,500 active cases in Tennessee, down 95 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 822,733 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 847,430 as of April 30, 2021 including 12,197 deaths, 819 current hospitalizations and 822,733 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.07%. For the full report with additional weekend data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5. pic.twitter.com/6X1lA3LxHV — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 30, 2021

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 55,850 (+97)

Inactive/recovered: 53,406 (+100)

Deaths: 1,038 (0)

Active cases: 1,406 (-3)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,580 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 6,292 (+5)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 132 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,827 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 7,579 (+4)

Deaths: 153 (0)

Active cases: 95 (+1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,973 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 5,690 (+9)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 176 (+15)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,382 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,273 (+8)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 71 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,604 (+38)

Inactive/recovered: 15,746 (+35)

Deaths: 290 (0)

Active cases: 568 (+3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,013 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,898 (+6)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 66 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,471 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 13,928 (+33)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 298 (-21)