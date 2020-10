TDH reports 96 new cases, no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 190,388 confirmed cases and 8,015 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 971 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 2,410 confirmed deaths, 842 current hospitalizations, and 182,166 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 189,575 confirmed cases and 2,399 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 198,403 as of October 2, 2020 including 2,515 deaths, 842 current hospitalizations and 182,166 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 6.03%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HeZnJJ. pic.twitter.com/KnLSSIq3dP — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 2, 2020

No new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

TDH reported 96 new cases locally: 34 in Sullivan County, 29 in Washington County, 10 in Hawkins County, nine in Greene County, and seven each in Carter and Johnson counties. No new cases were reported in Unicoi County.

The health department also reported 90 new inactive/recovered cases.

There are currently 823 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 817 on Thursday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,206

Inactive/recovered: 1,111

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 67 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,198

Inactive/recovered: 1,066

Deaths: 46

Active cases: 86 (+1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 860

Inactive/recovered: 753

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 85 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 764

Inactive/recovered: 649

Deaths: 3

Active cases: 112 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,324

Inactive/recovered: 2,062

Deaths: 33

Active cases: 229 (+9)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 293

Inactive/recovered: 278

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 14 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,435

Inactive/recovered: 2,167

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 230 (+6)