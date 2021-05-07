TDH reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 105 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +6, Greene +13, Hawkins +27, Johnson -1, Sullivan +34, Unicoi +1, and Washington +15.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 571 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 689 new cases.

There have been 56,421 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported nine new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, five deaths were reported.

There have been 1,047 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene +7, Hawkins +8, Johnson -9, Sullivan -4, Unicoi -5, and Washington -6.

Hawkins is the only county that has seen an increase in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 1,367 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 10 cases from yesterday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 154,464 people, or about 30.55%, of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 769 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 852,841 cases.

The health department also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,255 deaths.

There are currently 11,085 active cases in Tennessee, down 243 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 829,501 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,421 (+95)

Inactive/recovered: 54,007 (+105)

Deaths: 1,047 (0)

Active cases: 1,367 (-10)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,634 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 6,344 (+7)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 132 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,877 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 7,628 (+6)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 94 (+7)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,077 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 5,777 (+19)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 193 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,407 (-1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,317 (+8)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 51 (-9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,794 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 15,941 (+38)

Deaths: 294 (0)

Active cases: 559 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,035 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,933 (+6)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 53 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,597 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 14,067 (+21)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 285 (-6)