TDH reports 94 new COVID-19 cases in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and 113 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

While one new death was reported in Carter County, one was removed from Sullivan County’s total.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +9, Greene +7, Hawkins +1, Johnson +3, Sullivan +50, Unicoi +6, and Washington +18.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 547 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 599 new cases.

There have been 49,701 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Greene 0, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan -1, Unicoi 0, and Washington 0.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 25 deaths were reported.

There have been 984 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 805 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 19 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,598 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 777,935 cases.

The health department also reported 23 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,459 deaths.

There are currently 13,510 active cases in Tennessee, up 385 from yesterday. Until today, the state’s active case count had declined for 23 straight days.

Health officials have reported 752,966 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 777,935 as of March 3, 2021 including 11,459 deaths, 895 current hospitalizations and 752,966 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.95%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/j4GC8GayPr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 3, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 49,701 (+94)

Inactive/recovered: 47,912 (+113)

Deaths: 984 (0)

Active cases: 805 (-19)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,983 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 5,747 (+9)

Deaths: 153 (+1)

Active cases: 83 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,301 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 7,090 (+16)

Deaths: 145 (0)

Active cases: 66 (-9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,252 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 5,032 (+11)

Deaths: 94 (0)

Active cases: 126 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,166 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,100 (+1)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 28 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,396 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 13,831 (+51)

Deaths: 273 (-1)

Active cases: 292 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,811 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,726 (+7)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 38 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,792 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 12,386 (+18)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 172 (0)