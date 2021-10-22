TDH reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 201 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 232,876 people, or about 46.1% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The region hit a milestone yesterday with 50% of the population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the region’s vaccination rate continues to drop. There were 1,205 new vaccinations over the past week, down 13% from the previous seven-day period and down 56% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +8, Greene +25, Hawkins +9, Johnson +7, Sullivan +29, Unicoi +2, and Washington +12.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 901 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,319 new cases.

The region’s 7-day new case rate is at its lowest point since Aug. 1.

There have been 88,879 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Both Washington and Unicoi counties are close to moving out of the “high transmission” zone, however. Greene County continues to see a higher rate of new cases per population than the other counties.

Tennessee’s new case rate per population has dropped below the national average. Northeast Tennessee’s rate remains higher than the state and national averages.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 130 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 14% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 36% from a week ago and down 74% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +1 and Washington +3.

Greene and Carter counties currently lead the region in new deaths per population.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 19 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 38 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,473 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,637 active cases in Northeast Tennessee. The last time active cases were this low: Aug. 4.

All seven counties saw a drop in active cases over the past week.

However, Greene County continues to have a significantly higher number of active cases per population compared to the rest of Northeast Tennessee.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,728 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,272,558 cases.

The health department also reported 54 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,158 deaths.

There are currently 17,691 active cases in Tennessee, down 480 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,238,709 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 88,879 (92)

Inactive/recovered: 85,769 (201)

Deaths: 1,473 (4)

Active cases: 1,637 (-113)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,480 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 10,077 (+17)

Deaths: 213 (0)

Active cases: 190 (-9)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,554 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 12,941 (+32)

Deaths: 241 (+1)

Active cases: 372 (-8)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,144 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 9,805 (+14)

Deaths: 167 (0)

Active cases: 172 (-5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,523 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 3,415 (+12)

Deaths: 48 (0)

Active cases: 60 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,540 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 25,616 (+77)

Deaths: 414 (0)

Active cases: 510 (-48)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,127 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,020 (+10)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 42 (-8)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,511 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 20,895 (+39)

Deaths: 325 (+3)

Active cases: 291 (-30)