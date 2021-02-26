TDH reports 78 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 106 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +11, Greene +1, Hawkins +9, Johnson 0, Sullivan +26, Unicoi +1, and Washington +30.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 614 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 748 new cases.

There have been 49,383 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Washington County was the only county to report new deaths Friday with two.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

There have been 983 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 927 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 30 cases from yesterday.

On Tuesday, active cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early October. Despite a slight increase on Thursday, the active case count has remained below 1,000 since then.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,573 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 772,513 cases.

The health department also reported 56 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,377 deaths.

There are currently 14,182 active cases in Tennessee, down 237 cases from yesterday.

The health department reported its largest daily increase in current hospitalizations yet, with an increase of 301 current hospitalizations. The 1,283 current hospitalizations are the most in over two weeks.

Health officials have reported 746,954 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 772,513 as of February 26, 2021 including 11,377 deaths, 1,283 current hospitalizations and 746,954 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.72%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/neFfux2l3A — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 26, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 49,383 (+78)

Inactive/recovered: 47,473 (+106)

Deaths: 983 (+2)

Active cases: 927 (-30)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,949 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 5,704 (+11)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 93 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,271 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,045 (+12)

Deaths: 145 (0)

Active cases: 81 (-11)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,216 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 4,972 (+21)

Deaths: 94 (0)

Active cases: 150 (-12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,159 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,091 (+3)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 30 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,265 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 13,663 (+40)

Deaths: 273 (0)

Active cases: 329 (-14)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,800 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,701 (+3)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 52 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,723 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 12,297 (+16)

Deaths: 234 (+2)

Active cases: 192 (+12)