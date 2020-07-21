TDH reports 76 new local COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Greene County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 81,122 confirmed cases and 822 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 2,190 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 840 confirmed deaths, 3,798 hospitalizations, and 47,852 recoveries. More than 1.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 78,970 confirmed cases and 816 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 81,944 as of July 21, 2020 including 871 deaths, 3,798 hospitalizations and 47,852 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/W593p6Dmau — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 21, 2020

TDH reported one new fatality in Greene County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to four fatalities.

The health department reported 76 new cases in our area: 20 in Washington County, 17 in Sullivan County, 15 each in Carter and Greene counties, eight in Hawkins County, and one in Unicoi County. No new cases were reported in Johnson County.

Thirty-six new recoveries were reported: 17 in Sullivan County, seven in Greene County, five in Washington County, three each in Carter and Unicoi counties, and one in Hawkins County.

There are currently 938 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 899 active cases on Monday based on TDH data.

Northeast Tennessee is also seeing 76 new cases of COVID-19 today. While that is fewer cases than yesterday, there were also 789 new tests reported since yesterday. So the percent positivity rate is pretty close between today and yesterday. pic.twitter.com/SsM2KU0nnW — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 21, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 220 cases / 2 deaths / 62 recoveries

Greene — 238 cases / 4 deaths / 106 recoveries

Hawkins — 153 cases / 2 deaths / 58 recoveries

Johnson — 52 cases / 38 recoveries

Sullivan — 444 cases / 6 deaths / 230 recoveries

Unicoi — 70 cases / 56 recoveries

Washington — 490 cases / 165 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 156

Greene – 128

Hawkins – 93

Johnson – 14

Sullivan – 208

Unicoi – 14

Washington – 325

