TDH reports 76 new local COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Greene County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 81,122 confirmed cases and 822 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 2,190 total cases since Monday.
The health department also announced 840 confirmed deaths, 3,798 hospitalizations, and 47,852 recoveries. More than 1.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Monday, TDH reported 78,970 confirmed cases and 816 confirmed deaths.
TDH reported one new fatality in Greene County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to four fatalities.
The health department reported 76 new cases in our area: 20 in Washington County, 17 in Sullivan County, 15 each in Carter and Greene counties, eight in Hawkins County, and one in Unicoi County. No new cases were reported in Johnson County.
Thirty-six new recoveries were reported: 17 in Sullivan County, seven in Greene County, five in Washington County, three each in Carter and Unicoi counties, and one in Hawkins County.
There are currently 938 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 899 active cases on Monday based on TDH data.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 220 cases / 2 deaths / 62 recoveries
Greene — 238 cases / 4 deaths / 106 recoveries
Hawkins — 153 cases / 2 deaths / 58 recoveries
Johnson — 52 cases / 38 recoveries
Sullivan — 444 cases / 6 deaths / 230 recoveries
Unicoi — 70 cases / 56 recoveries
Washington — 490 cases / 165 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 156
Greene – 128
Hawkins – 93
Johnson – 14
Sullivan – 208
Unicoi – 14
Washington – 325
