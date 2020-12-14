TDH reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 735 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths, and 193 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.
This comes one day after a record number of new cases were reported in the region (881) and the state (11,352).
Sullivan County reported a record 245 new cases on Monday, breaking the previous record of 239 set yesterday. Six new deaths were also reported in the county.
New cases: Sullivan 245, Washington 180, Greene 110, Hawkins 89, Carter 70, Unicoi 21, Johnson 20.
New deaths: Sullivan 6, Unicoi 3, Hawkins 2, Greene 1, Johnson 1.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee remain at record levels with 4,986, up from 4,457 yesterday.
Statewide, the health department reported 10,319 new coronavirus cases — not far from the record high of 11,352 new cases set yesterday — and 79 new deaths.
There are currently 64,936 active cases and 2,738 hospitalizations in Tennessee, both all-time highs.
The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 3,568 (+70)
Inactive/recovered: 2,964 (+20)
Deaths: 75 (0)
Active cases: 529 (+50)
Greene County
Total cases: 4,173 (+110)
Inactive/recovered: 3,351 (+29)
Deaths: 80 (+1)
Active cases: 742 (+80)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 2,766 (+89)
Inactive/recovered: 2,127 (+14)
Deaths: 45 (+2)
Active cases: 594 (+73)
Johnson County
Total cases: 1,616 (+20)
Inactive/recovered: 1,462 (+4)
Deaths: 26 (+1)
Active cases: 128 (+15)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 8,603 (+245)
Inactive/recovered: 7,116 (+70)
Deaths: 141 (+6)
Active cases: 1,346 (+169)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,158 (+21)
Inactive/recovered: 947 (+3)
Deaths: 33 (+3)
Active cases: 178 (+15)
Washington County
Total cases: 8,101 (+180)
Inactive/recovered: 6,503 (+53)
Deaths: 129 (0)
Active cases: 1,469 (+127)