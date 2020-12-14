TDH reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 735 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths, and 193 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

This comes one day after a record number of new cases were reported in the region (881) and the state (11,352).

Sullivan County reported a record 245 new cases on Monday, breaking the previous record of 239 set yesterday. Six new deaths were also reported in the county.

New cases: Sullivan 245, Washington 180, Greene 110, Hawkins 89, Carter 70, Unicoi 21, Johnson 20.

New deaths: Sullivan 6, Unicoi 3, Hawkins 2, Greene 1, Johnson 1.

Active cases in Northeast Tennessee remain at record levels with 4,986, up from 4,457 yesterday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 464,624 as of December 14, 2020 including 5,541 deaths, 2,738 current hospitalizations and 394,147 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 16.46%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/EumyNZnYZi — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 14, 2020

Statewide, the health department reported 10,319 new coronavirus cases — not far from the record high of 11,352 new cases set yesterday — and 79 new deaths.

There are currently 64,936 active cases and 2,738 hospitalizations in Tennessee, both all-time highs.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,568 (+70)

Inactive/recovered: 2,964 (+20)

Deaths: 75 (0)

Active cases: 529 (+50)

Greene County

Total cases: 4,173 (+110)

Inactive/recovered: 3,351 (+29)

Deaths: 80 (+1)

Active cases: 742 (+80)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,766 (+89)

Inactive/recovered: 2,127 (+14)

Deaths: 45 (+2)

Active cases: 594 (+73)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,616 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 1,462 (+4)

Deaths: 26 (+1)

Active cases: 128 (+15)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 8,603 (+245)

Inactive/recovered: 7,116 (+70)

Deaths: 141 (+6)

Active cases: 1,346 (+169)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,158 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 947 (+3)

Deaths: 33 (+3)

Active cases: 178 (+15)

Washington County

Total cases: 8,101 (+180)

Inactive/recovered: 6,503 (+53)

Deaths: 129 (0)

Active cases: 1,469 (+127)