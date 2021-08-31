TDH reports 727 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 727 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 603 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

That is the highest daily case increase since Dec. 30 and is close to the record-high of 778 new cases reported on Dec. 13.

Vaccinations

As of today, 209,275 people, or about 41.4% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 10,740 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 24% from a week ago and up 128% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +117, Greene +125, Hawkins +75, Johnson +22, Sullivan +165, Unicoi +38, and Washington +185.

Both Carter and Unicoi counties experienced a record-high increase in new cases today.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,903 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,290 new cases.

The region is averaging 514 new cases per day, the highest average since Dec. 26.

There have been 70,531 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Cases Per Population

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Northeast Tennessee’s 7-day case rate per 100,000 not only tops both the state and national rates, it is also higher than any other state’s rate, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 1,384 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee, which is a record high. New cases in that age group made up 35% of all new cases reported during the past week.

New cases among school-aged children are up 16% from a week ago and up 1,136% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +2, Greene +2, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 38 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 25 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,199 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +34, Greene +17, Hawkins +11, Johnson +9, Sullivan -20, Unicoi +29, and Washington +39.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +127, Greene +247, Hawkins +143, Johnson +56, Sullivan +233, Unicoi +117, and Washington +224.

Since breaking the previous record number of active cases on Friday, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count has continued to set a new record each day. There are currently 6,408 active cases in the region, up 119 from yesterday.

Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Unicoi, and Washington counties currently have a record-high number of active cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 10,086 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,051,809 cases.

The health department also reported 57 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,486 deaths.

There are currently 81,022 active cases in Tennessee, which sets a new record.

The state reported 3,272 current hospitalizations, the third-highest number of current hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Health officials have reported 957,301 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 70,531 (727)

Inactive/recovered: 62,924 (603)

Deaths: 1,199 (5)

Active cases: 6,408 (119)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,390 (+117)

Inactive/recovered: 7,336 (+81)

Deaths: 181 (+2)

Active cases: 873 (+34)

Greene County

Total cases: 10,055 (+125)

Inactive/recovered: 8,836 (+106)

Deaths: 180 (+2)

Active cases: 1,039 (+17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,791 (+75)

Inactive/recovered: 6,956 (+64)

Deaths: 130 (0)

Active cases: 705 (+11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,807 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 2,579 (+13)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 188 (+9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 21,187 (+165)

Inactive/recovered: 18,961 (+185)

Deaths: 345 (0)

Active cases: 1,881 (-20)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,494 (+38)

Inactive/recovered: 2,180 (+9)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 260 (+29)

Washington County

Total cases: 17,807 (+185)

Inactive/recovered: 16,076 (+145)

Deaths: 269 (+1)

Active cases: 1,462 (+39)