TDH reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 207 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Two new deaths were reported each in Hawkins and Washington counties while Carter, Greene, Sullivan counties each reported one new death.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 60 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 41 deaths were reported.

New cases by county: Sullivan 22, Carter 17, Washington 16, Hawkins 10, Greene 3, Johnson 2, and Unicoi 2. Today’s 72 new cases is well below the 14-day average of 182 new daily cases.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 952 new cases, compared to 1,597 new cases during the previous seven-day period. This marks the first time fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported over seven days since mid-October.

There are currently 1,768 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 142 from yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 10.61%.

To date, there have been 45,901 cases, 855 deaths, and 43,278 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 1,777 new cases and 101 new deaths. This marks the third day of 100-plus deaths in Tennessee.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 19,800 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 27,301 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 733 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 452 deaths were reported.

There are currently 36,056 active cases in Tennessee, down 2,413 from yesterday.

The health department reported 1,857 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, a decline of 146 from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 11.36%.

To date, there have been 717,583 cases, 9,417 deaths, 16,938 hospitalizations, and 672,110 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 717,583 as of January 28, 2021 including 9,417 deaths, 1,857 current hospitalizations and 672,110 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 12.81%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/KI6f2aGQIR — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 28, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,267 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 4,959 (+18)

Deaths: 127 (+1)

Active cases: 181 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,799 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,403 (+21)

Deaths: 121 (+1)

Active cases: 275 (-19)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,653 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 4,339 (+16)

Deaths: 81 (+2)

Active cases: 233 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,065 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,981 (+3)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 48 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,109 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 12,347 (+78)

Deaths: 230 (+1)

Active cases: 532 (-57)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,709 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,605 (+4)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 57 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,299 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 11,644 (+67)

Deaths: 213 (+2)

Active cases: 442 (-53)