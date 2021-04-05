TDH reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 70 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +13, Greene +15, Hawkins +3, Johnson 0, Sullivan +16, Unicoi +2, and Washington +23.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 756 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 766 new cases.

TDH reported 131 new cases on Friday, 89 on Saturday, and 87 on Sunday.

There have been 52,828 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Carter County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, seven deaths were reported.

There have been 1,018 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +5, Greene +9, Hawkins -6, Johnson -4, Sullivan -11, Unicoi +1, and Washington +7.

There are currently 1,272 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up one case from yesterday.

The number of counties that have seen an increase in active cases over the past week is down to three: Greene, Sullivan, and Washington.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 523 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 817,022 cases.

The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,929 deaths.

There are currently 13,007 active cases in Tennessee, down 243 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 792,086 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 817,022 as of April 5, 2021 including 11,929 deaths, 810 current hospitalizations and 792,086 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.13%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5. pic.twitter.com/e7aeMV4yNx — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 5, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 52,828 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 50,538 (+70)

Deaths: 1,018 (+1)

Active cases: 1,272 (1)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,265 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 5,985 (+7)

Deaths: 156 (+1)

Active cases: 124 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,589 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 7,307 (+6)

Deaths: 151 (0)

Active cases: 131 (+9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,610 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 5,395 (+9)

Deaths: 104 (0)

Active cases: 111 (-6)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,234 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,179 (+4)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 17 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,582 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 14,828 (+27)

Deaths: 281 (0)

Active cases: 473 (-11)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,888 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,814 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 25 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,660 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 13,030 (+16)

Deaths: 239 (0)

Active cases: 391 (+7)