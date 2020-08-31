TDH reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 151,250 confirmed cases and 3,683 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 1,818 total cases since Sunday.

According to TDH, 965 of the 1,818 new total cases are associated with the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County.

“In addition, there has been a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday that will result in a higher caseload over the next few days,” the department said in a news release.

The health department also announced 1,704 confirmed deaths, 6,878 hospitalizations, and 116,864 recoveries. More than 2.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 149,469 confirmed cases and 1,698 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 154,933 as of August 31, 2020 including 1,754 deaths, 6,878 hospitalizations and 116,864 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 15.70%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/pdYRcbymRo — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 31, 2020

TDH reported 71 new cases in our area: 25 in Sullivan County, 23 in Washington County, 11 in Carter County, six in Greene County, four in Unicoi County, and two in Hawkins County. No new cases were reported in Johnson County.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

The 14-day average today is about 93 new cases per day, which is higher than yesterday (90) but is still one of the lowest averages in the past month. — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 31, 2020

Sixty-four new recoveries were reported: 19 in Sullivan, 17 in Greene, 11 in Washington, seven in Carter, and five each in Hawkins and Johnson counties.

There are currently 3,280 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,273 active cases on Sunday.

It's not the first day this has happened, but there are officially more recoveries than active cases in Washington County, Tenn. by six more recoveries.



This was also true yesterday – there were seven more recoveries than active infections. pic.twitter.com/x9xQgIwBzD — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 31, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 829 cases / 18 deaths / 226 recoveries

Greene — 820 cases / 16 deaths / 278 recoveries

Hawkins — 669 cases / 13 deaths / 210 recoveries

Johnson — 407 cases / 1 death / 115 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,640 cases / 25 deaths / 1,179 recoveries

Unicoi — 225 cases / 1 death / 89 recoveries

Washington — 1,741 cases / 13 deaths / 867 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 585

Greene – 526

Hawkins – 446

Johnson – 291

Sullivan – 436

Unicoi – 135

Washington – 861

Active cases had been decreasing when I left for vacation, but it looks like they've been increasing. Today's 3,280 active cases is the highest it's been so far. Active cases increased by seven today.



Greene, Hawkins and Johnson counties all reported decreases in active cases pic.twitter.com/sm0OMnR9dj — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 31, 2020

