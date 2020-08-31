TDH reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 151,250 confirmed cases and 3,683 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 1,818 total cases since Sunday.
According to TDH, 965 of the 1,818 new total cases are associated with the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County.
“In addition, there has been a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday that will result in a higher caseload over the next few days,” the department said in a news release.
The health department also announced 1,704 confirmed deaths, 6,878 hospitalizations, and 116,864 recoveries. More than 2.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Sunday, TDH reported 149,469 confirmed cases and 1,698 confirmed deaths.
TDH reported 71 new cases in our area: 25 in Sullivan County, 23 in Washington County, 11 in Carter County, six in Greene County, four in Unicoi County, and two in Hawkins County. No new cases were reported in Johnson County.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
Sixty-four new recoveries were reported: 19 in Sullivan, 17 in Greene, 11 in Washington, seven in Carter, and five each in Hawkins and Johnson counties.
There are currently 3,280 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,273 active cases on Sunday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 829 cases / 18 deaths / 226 recoveries
Greene — 820 cases / 16 deaths / 278 recoveries
Hawkins — 669 cases / 13 deaths / 210 recoveries
Johnson — 407 cases / 1 death / 115 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,640 cases / 25 deaths / 1,179 recoveries
Unicoi — 225 cases / 1 death / 89 recoveries
Washington — 1,741 cases / 13 deaths / 867 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 585
Greene – 526
Hawkins – 446
Johnson – 291
Sullivan – 436
Unicoi – 135
Washington – 861
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.