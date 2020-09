TDH reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 72 new recovered or inactive cases in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 160,708 confirmed cases and 4,401 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 983 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 1,818 confirmed deaths, 826 current hospitalizations, and 146,213 inactive or recovered cases. More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 159,795 confirmed cases and 1,814 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 165,109 as of September 7, 2020 including 1,869 deaths, 826 current hospitalizations and 146,213 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.72%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Dgd4OpQGiF — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 7, 2020

TDH reported 70 new cases in Northeast Tennessee: 25 in Washington County; 16 in Sullivan County; 11 in Greene County; five each in Hawkins, Johnson, and Unicoi counties; and three in Carter County.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

70 new COVID-19 cases to report in NETN today.



Carter: 3

Greene: 11

Hawkins: 5

Johnson: 5

Sullivan: 16

Unicoi: 5

Washington: 25 pic.twitter.com/ssOYEItsfN — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 7, 2020

TDH also reported 72 new recoveries: 21 in Sullivan, 17 in Washington, 14 in Greene, 12 in Carter, five in Hawkins, two in Johnson, and one in Unicoi County.

There are currently 962 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 964 active cases on Sunday.

Active cases fell by 2 today to 962 active COVID-19 cases in the region. Active cases rose over the weekend from 828 on Friday to 964 yesterday.



Carter: -9

Greene: -3

Hawkins: 0

Johnson: +3

Sullivan: -5

Unicoi: -5

Washington: +8 pic.twitter.com/xtooOXTjR2 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 7, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

Total cases: 995

Inactive/recovered: 841

Deaths: 24

Active cases: 130

Greene County

Total cases: 937

Inactive/recovered: 775

Deaths: 19

Active cases: 143

Hawkins County

Total cases: 703

Inactive/recovered: 639

Deaths: 13

Active cases: 51

Johnson County

Total cases: 511

Inactive/recovered: 403

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 107

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,872

Inactive/recovered: 1,592

Deaths: 26

Active cases: 254

Unicoi County

Total cases: 243

Inactive/recovered: 214

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 28

Washington County

Total cases: 1,862

Inactive/recovered: 1,599

Deaths: 14

Active cases: 249

342 testing increase today, pretty small increase in tests today, especially compared to how testing numbers have been. If we ignore July 22 (when a technical issue prevented TDH from releasing most of their data that day), this is the smallest increase since July 4 (336). pic.twitter.com/aDMeuBYTLs — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 7, 2020

With 342 tests reported and 70 of them positive, that means the positivity rate today is about 20.5%. pic.twitter.com/5Kr6QkM2tn — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 7, 2020

