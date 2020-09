TDH reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 174,637 confirmed cases and 5,860 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,357 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 2,116 confirmed deaths, 735 current hospitalizations, and 163,181 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 172,453 confirmed cases and 2,084 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 180,497 as of September 18, 2020 including 2,196 deaths, 735 current hospitalizations and 163,181 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 6.78%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/qYFR8d3Ju7 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 18, 2020

New cases for September 18 in NETN:



Carter: 22

Greene: 38

Hawkins: 11

Johnson: 13

Sullivan: 35

Unicoi: 6

Washington: 39 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 18, 2020

Seven new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Friday: four in Washington County, two in Greene County, and one in Hawkins County.

TDH reported 164 new local cases: 39 in Washington, 38 in Greene, 35 in Sullivan, 22 in Carter, 13 in Johnson, 11 in Hawkins, and six in Unicoi County.

Seven more people have died in NETN counties according to state data released today.



That means 19 people have died this week from COVID-19.



TDH reported that 23 people died last week (Mon.-Fri.) pic.twitter.com/YzspnDpMOd — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 18, 2020

Sixty-four new recovered/inactive cases were reported.

There are currently 830 active case in Northeast Tennessee, up from 737 on Thursday.

Overall increase in active cases across the region, they rose by 93 today, bumping the total active case count to 830.



Each county reported an increase in active cases. pic.twitter.com/sd0iE7ioOP — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 18, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,106

Inactive/recovered: 985

Deaths: 27

Active cases: 94 (+11)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,075

Inactive/recovered: 936

Deaths: 36

Active cases: 103 (+25)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 742

Inactive/recovered: 684

Deaths: 16

Active cases: 42 (+9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 633

Inactive/recovered: 452

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 179 (+9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,026

Inactive/recovered: 1,842

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 153 (+14)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 270

Inactive/recovered: 242

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 27 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,107

Inactive/recovered: 1,843

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 232 (+22)