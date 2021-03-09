TDH reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 87 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +7, Greene +9, Hawkins +2, Johnson 0, Sullivan +27, Unicoi 0, and Washington +22.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 488 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 530 new cases.

There have been 50,095 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began. The region passed the 50,000-case mark over the weekend.

New Deaths

Two new deaths were reported in Greene County. Until today, the region experienced three days of no new deaths.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 10 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 994 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -4, Greene +4, Hawkins -12, Johnson -1, Sullivan -10, Unicoi -2, and Washington +3.

There are currently 740 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 22 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,338 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 785,242 cases.

The health department also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,588 deaths.

There are currently 12,744 active cases in Tennessee, down 579 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 760,910 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 785,242 as of March 9, 2021 including 11,588 deaths, 678 current hospitalizations and 760,910 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.29%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/HbavSjR6If — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 9, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 50,095 (+67)

Inactive/recovered: 48,361 (+87)

Deaths: 994 (+2)

Active cases: 740 (-22)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,015 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 5,788 (+11)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 72 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,330 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 7,120 (+3)

Deaths: 147 (+2)

Active cases: 63 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,302 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 5,114 (+14)

Deaths: 98 (0)

Active cases: 90 (-12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,175 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,121 (+1)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 16 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,559 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 13,979 (+37)

Deaths: 275 (0)

Active cases: 305 (-10)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,824 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,750 (+2)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 27 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,890 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 12,489 (+19)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 167 (+3)