TDH reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 100 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +6, Hawkins +9, Johnson +3, Sullivan +37, Unicoi 0, and Washington +10.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 523 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 592 new cases.

There have been 56,858 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, nine deaths were reported.

There have been 1,052 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -8, Greene -1, Hawkins -10, Johnson -1, Sullivan +2, Unicoi -4, and Washington -12.

Greene County is the only county that has experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

There are currently 857 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 34 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 742 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 857,055 cases.

The health department also reported 7 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,312 deaths.

There are currently 8,128 active cases in Tennessee, down 144 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 836,615 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,858 (66)

Inactive/recovered: 54,949 (100)

Deaths: 1,052 (0)

Active cases: 857 (-34)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,662 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,432 (+9)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 72 (-8)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,928 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 7,677 (+7)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 95 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,161 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 5,904 (+19)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 150 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,419 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,349 (+4)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 31 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,952 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 16,359 (+35)

Deaths: 298 (0)

Active cases: 295 (+2)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,045 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,969 (+4)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 27 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,691 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 14,259 (+22)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 187 (-12)