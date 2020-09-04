TDH reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 156,398 confirmed cases and 4,199 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,051 total cases since Thursday.
The health department also announced 1,785 confirmed deaths, 865 hospitalizations, and 143,156 inactive/recoveries. More than 2.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Thursday, TDH reported 155,474 confirmed cases and 1,762 confirmed deaths.
Six new deaths were reported in our area on Friday: five in Carter County and one in Washington County.
TDH reported 53 new local cases: 20 in Sullivan, 12 in Greene, seven in Washington, six in Carter, four in Hawkins, and two each in Johnson and Unicoi counties.
The department also reported 249 new recoveries: 184 in Sullivan, 27 in Greene, 18 in Carter, eight in Washington, six in Johnson, and three each in Hawkins and Unicoi counties.
There are currently 828 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 1,030 active cases on Thursday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter County
128 active cases (-17)
959 total cases
24 deaths
807 inactive/recovered
Greene County
125 active cases (-15)
890 total cases
18 deaths
747 inactive/recovered
Hawkins County
42 active cases (+1)
684 total cases
13 deaths
629 inactive/recovered
Johnson County
33 active cases (-4)
430 total cases
1 death
396 inactive/recovered
Sullivan County
261 active cases (-164)
1,820 total cases
26 deaths
1,533 inactive/recovered
Unicoi County
24 active cases (-1)
232 total cases
1 death
207 inactive/recovered
Washington County
215 active cases (-2)
1,773 total cases
14 deaths
1,544 inactive/recovered