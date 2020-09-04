TDH reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 156,398 confirmed cases and 4,199 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,051 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 1,785 confirmed deaths, 865 hospitalizations, and 143,156 inactive/recoveries. More than 2.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 155,474 confirmed cases and 1,762 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 160,597 as of September 4, 2020 including 1,837 deaths, 865 current hospitalizations and 143,156 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 6.82%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/lJXciXN9le — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 4, 2020

Six new deaths were reported in our area on Friday: five in Carter County and one in Washington County.

TDH reported 53 new local cases: 20 in Sullivan, 12 in Greene, seven in Washington, six in Carter, four in Hawkins, and two each in Johnson and Unicoi counties.

53 new COVID-19 cases in NETN counties reported today, September 4:



Carter: 6

Greene: 12

Hawkins: 4

Johnson: 2

Sullivan: 20

Unicoi: 2

Washington: 7



The 14-day average of new cases per day is 100. pic.twitter.com/JmQhhHU53h — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 4, 2020

The department also reported 249 new recoveries: 184 in Sullivan, 27 in Greene, 18 in Carter, eight in Washington, six in Johnson, and three each in Hawkins and Unicoi counties.

There are currently 828 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 1,030 active cases on Thursday.

There are now fewer than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in northeast Tennessee, according to state data.



There are 203 fewer active cases reported than yesterday for a total of 828 active cases in the region.



Sullivan County decreased by 164 cases from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/W3ijtVMeSW — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 4, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

128 active cases (-17)

959 total cases

24 deaths

807 inactive/recovered

Greene County

125 active cases (-15)

890 total cases

18 deaths

747 inactive/recovered

Hawkins County

42 active cases (+1)

684 total cases

13 deaths

629 inactive/recovered

Johnson County

33 active cases (-4)

430 total cases

1 death

396 inactive/recovered

Sullivan County

261 active cases (-164)

1,820 total cases

26 deaths

1,533 inactive/recovered

Unicoi County

24 active cases (-1)

232 total cases

1 death

207 inactive/recovered

Washington County

215 active cases (-2)

1,773 total cases

14 deaths

1,544 inactive/recovered