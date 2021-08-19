TDH reports 553 new cases, 4 new deaths in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 553 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 188 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

That is the largest single-day case increase since Jan. 7. It is also just over 200 cases short of the record-high 778 new cases reported on Dec. 13.

Vaccinations

Today’s vaccination data is not yet available, however, Northeast Tennessee did reach 40% of its population fully vaccinated yesterday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +80, Greene +98, Hawkins +58, Johnson +14, Sullivan +161, Unicoi +6, and Washington +136.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,530 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,652 new cases.

The region’s average of 361 new cases per day over the past week is the highest since Jan. 12. The new case rate has increased by 50% over the past week and more than 1,000% over the past month.

There have been 64,369 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

Four new deaths were reported in Greene County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 20 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 17 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,142 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +64, Greene +67, Hawkins +33, Johnson +9, Sullivan +94, Unicoi +1, and Washington +93.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +198, Greene +170, Hawkins +106, Johnson +29, Sullivan +338, Unicoi +7, and Washington +364.

There are currently 3,907 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 361 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 12.

The active case count has increased by 45% over the past week and 1,229% over the past month. Active cases are approaching the all-time high of 5,429 active cases reported on Dec. 20.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,538 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 969,998 cases.

The health department also reported 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,096 deaths.

There are currently 53,694 active cases in Tennessee, up 2,888 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 903,208 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 64,369 (553)

Inactive/recovered: 59,320 (188)

Deaths: 1,142 (4)

Active cases: 3,907 (361)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,561 (+80)

Inactive/recovered: 6,869 (+16)

Deaths: 171 (0)

Active cases: 521 (+64)

Greene County

Total cases: 9,040 (+98)

Inactive/recovered: 8,285 (+27)

Deaths: 169 (+4)

Active cases: 586 (+67)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,123 (+58)

Inactive/recovered: 6,536 (+25)

Deaths: 124 (0)

Active cases: 463 (+33)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,624 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 2,490 (+5)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 95 (+9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 19,372 (+161)

Inactive/recovered: 17,833 (+67)

Deaths: 328 (0)

Active cases: 1,211 (+94)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,233 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,091 (+5)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 91 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 16,416 (+136)

Inactive/recovered: 15,216 (+43)

Deaths: 260 (0)

Active cases: 940 (+93)