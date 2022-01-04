TDH reports 534 new COVID cases in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 534 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 262 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate reached a record high with 75,045 new cases reported statewide over the past seven days. The state’s active case count, just short of 100,000 cases, is also at an all-time high. Hospitalizations are at their highest point since early October.

The Omnicron-fueled surge is also driving up case numbers in Northeast Tennessee. The region’s seven-day case rate has increased 76% over the past week.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health will transition to weekly COVID-19 data updates. New data will be posted on Wednesdays.

Vaccinations

As of today, 248,878 people, or about 49.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,402 new vaccinations over the past week, up 28% from the previous seven-day period but down 46% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +45, Greene +67, Hawkins +33, Johnson +11, Sullivan +209, Unicoi +11, and Washington +158.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 2,860 new cases, the highest seven-day case count since Sept. 19. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,622 new cases.

There have been 104,230 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

For now, Northeast Tennessee’s community spread rate lags the state’s, which is currently about twice as high.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +2, Hawkins +1, Johnson +3, and Sullivan +4.

Note: Due to a lag in COVID-19 deaths being reported to the state, some reported new deaths may have actually occurred in recent days or weeks, not necessarily yesterday. The charts below depict deaths by date of death in order to give a more accurate representation of when the deaths actually occurred.

There have been 1,899 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 4,047 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the highest active case count since Sept. 26.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,323 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,462,996 cases.

The health department also reported 50 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 20,941 deaths.

There are currently 99,206 active cases in Tennessee, up 5,276 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,342,838 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 104,230 (534)

Inactive/recovered: 98,284 (262)

Deaths: 1,899 (10)

Active cases: 4,047 (262)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,862 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 11,184 (+24)

Deaths: 268 (0)

Active cases: 410 (+21)

Greene County

Total cases: 15,499 (+67)

Inactive/recovered: 14,711 (+40)

Deaths: 291 (+2)

Active cases: 497 (+25)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,689 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 11,044 (+36)

Deaths: 241 (+1)

Active cases: 404 (-4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,247 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 4,070 (+5)

Deaths: 67 (+3)

Active cases: 110 (+3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 31,623 (+209)

Inactive/recovered: 29,692 (+81)

Deaths: 551 (+4)

Active cases: 1,380 (+124)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,485 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 3,283 (+1)

Deaths: 79 (0)

Active cases: 123 (+10)

Washington County

Total cases: 25,825 (+158)

Inactive/recovered: 24,300 (+75)

Deaths: 402 (0)

Active cases: 1,123 (+83)