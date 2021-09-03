TDH reports 526 new cases, 4 new deaths in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 526 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 603 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

During a press conference Thursday, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said that yesterday’s COVID-19 numbers would be “artificially low” due to a data reporting issue, but would be “caught up” on Friday. However, Friday’s update shows little change in Thursday’s numbers for Northeast Tennessee, which saw 331 new cases on Thursday (instead of the 324 initially reported) after 700-plus new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Friday’s data update shows that Northeast Tennessee did end up seeing a record number of new cases on Wednesday. The initial new case count of 773 was revised to 786, which exceeds the record 778 new cases reported on Dec. 13.

Statewide, Tennessee reported the highest single-day death total since Feb. 12 with 76 deaths. That brought the state’s one-week deaths per 100,000 people to 4.2. The rate in Northeast Tennessee is about 50% higher at 6.3, while the U.S. average the past week is 2.3 deaths per 100,000.

Statewide Hospitalizations at Record High

Tennessee continues to see a record number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized. On Friday, the state reported 3,538 current hospitalizations.

Piercey said Thursday that the National Guard has been deployed to 16 hospitals across the state and $10 million in funding was recently approved to assist hospitals with staffing.

Vaccinations

Friday, Washington County became the first of the seven counties to reach 50% of its population fully vaccinated.

As of today, 211,113 people, or about 41.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 10,877 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 17% from a week ago and up 100% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases today by county: Carter +66, Greene +96, Hawkins +66, Johnson +15, Sullivan +141, Unicoi +15, and Washington +127.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,884 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,424 new cases.

There have been 72,181 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Greene County has the highest seven-day “community spread” rate, or new weekly cases per 100,000 population, at 1,068.5.

The region overall stands at 768.1, slightly above Tennessee’s 732.3, which is the country’s highest rate, and more than double the national average of 322.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Tennessee continues to have the highest 7-day case rate per 100,000 in the country.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 1,237 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 32% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 1% from a week ago and up 777% from a month ago.

Positivity Rate & Testing

The region’s 7-day positivity rate increased to 23% Friday, the region’s highest positivity rate during the current surge.

While the positivity rate has gone up, the testing rate has gone down. Just 539 new tests were reported across Northeast Tennessee yesterday (potentially attributable to TDH’s data reporting issue), the lowest one-day total since July 31.

Early last week, the region was averaging about 2,700 new tests per day. That has dropped to around 2,000 new tests per day as of Friday.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +1, Sullivan +1, and Unicoi +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 32 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 32 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,212 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -18, Greene +4, Hawkins +5, Johnson -11, Sullivan -34, Unicoi -9, and Washington -18.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +15, Greene +96, Hawkins +72, Johnson +20, Sullivan +22, Unicoi +65, and Washington +24.

There are currently 6,315 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 81 cases from yesterday. This marks the second day that active cases have declined.

Active cases reached an all-time high of 6,621 on Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,722 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,071,125 cases.

The health department also reported 76 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,630 deaths.

There are currently 76,680 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,472 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 980,815 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 72,181 (526)

Inactive/recovered: 64,654 (603)

Deaths: 1,212 (4)

Active cases: 6,315 (-81)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,599 (+66)

Inactive/recovered: 7,575 (+83)

Deaths: 184 (+1)

Active cases: 840 (-18)

Greene County

Total cases: 10,369 (+96)

Inactive/recovered: 9,124 (+92)

Deaths: 181 (0)

Active cases: 1,064 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,970 (+66)

Inactive/recovered: 7,131 (+60)

Deaths: 133 (+1)

Active cases: 706 (+5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,860 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 2,634 (+26)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 186 (-11)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 21,658 (+141)

Inactive/recovered: 19,463 (+174)

Deaths: 348 (+1)

Active cases: 1,847 (-34)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,553 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 2,224 (+23)

Deaths: 56 (+1)

Active cases: 273 (-9)

Washington County

Total cases: 18,172 (+127)

Inactive/recovered: 16,503 (+145)

Deaths: 270 (0)

Active cases: 1,399 (-18)