TDH reports 523 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 523 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 569 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Two new fatalities were reported each in Sullivan and Washington counties while one death was reported in Johnson County.

New cases by county: Sullivan 163, Washington 154, Carter 72, Greene 60, Hawkins 41, Unicoi 19, and Johnson 14.

There are currently 5,396 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 5,447 yesterday. Since reaching an all-time high of 5,987 on Monday, active cases have dropped for two days now.

To date, there have been 35,126 cases and 604 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 7,221 new coronavirus cases and 111 new deaths.

There are currently 2,934 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up from 2,888 yesterday and also a new all-time high.

Active cases dropped for the second day in a row to 79,274, down from Monday’s all-time high of 85,406.

To date, there have been 541,240 cases, 6,380 deaths, 13,970 hospitalizations, and 455,586 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 541,240 as of December 23, 2020 including 6,380 deaths, 2,934 current hospitalizations and 455,586 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive today is 17.53%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/YNHL2Fhkjz — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 23, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,125 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 3,459 (+70)

Deaths: 79 (0)

Active cases: 587 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 5,086 (+60)

Inactive/recovered: 4,006 (+76)

Deaths: 88 (0)

Active cases: 992 (-16)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,308 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 2,645 (+70)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 611 (-29)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,731 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 1,584 (+12)

Deaths: 28 (+1)

Active cases: 119 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 10,040 (+163)

Inactive/recovered: 8,445 (+161)

Deaths: 166 (+2)

Active cases: 1,429 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,337 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 1,097 (+20)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 202 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 9,499 (+154)

Inactive/recovered: 7,890 (+160)

Deaths: 153 (+2)

Active cases: 1,456 (-8)