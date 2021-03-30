TDH reports 5 new deaths, 78 new COVID-19 cases in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 85 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +9, Greene +2, Hawkins +2, Johnson +1, Sullivan +47, Unicoi 0, and Washington +17.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 704 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 725 new cases.

There have been 52,150 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Greene +2, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi 0, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 10 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,018 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene -5, Hawkins -6, Johnson -2, Sullivan +10, Unicoi -2, and Washington -10.

There are currently 1,141 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 12 cases from yesterday.

Five of the seven counties have seen an increase in active cases over the previous seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 837 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 810,529 cases.

The health department also reported 28 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,894 deaths.

There are currently 12,957 active cases in Tennessee, down 602 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 785,678 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 810,529 as of March 30, 2021 including 11,894 deaths, 816 current hospitalizations and 785,678 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.63%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/Y0MGZISA2K — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 30, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 52,150 (+78)

Inactive/recovered: 49,991 (+85)

Deaths: 1,018 (+5)

Active cases: 1,141 (-12)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,202 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 5,920 (+5)

Deaths: 156 (+1)

Active cases: 126 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,497 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 7,257 (+5)

Deaths: 151 (+2)

Active cases: 89 (-5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,547 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 5,318 (+7)

Deaths: 104 (+1)

Active cases: 125 (-6)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,221 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,158 (+3)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 25 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,380 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 14,669 (+37)

Deaths: 281 (0)

Active cases: 430 (+10)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,874 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,794 (+2)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 31 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,429 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 12,875 (+26)

Deaths: 239 (+1)

Active cases: 315 (-10)