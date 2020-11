TDH reports 5 new deaths, 285 fewer active cases in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 298,288 confirmed cases and 22,441 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,841 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 3,705 confirmed deaths, 1,929 current hospitalizations, and 276,497 recovered or inactive cases. More than 4.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 320,729 as of November 17, 2020 including 3,995 deaths, 1,929 current hospitalizations and 276,497 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 13.22% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/QQpHpMC7nr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 17, 2020

Five new deaths were reported Tuesday in Northeast Tennessee: one each in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

TDH reported 110 new cases locally: 48 in Washington County, 19 in Greene County, 15 in Carter County, 12 in Sullivan County, eight in Hawkins County, six in Unicoi County, and two in Johnson County.

TDH reported a 110 increase in COVID-19 cases today. That's lower than it has been the past few weeks or so, but testing was really low, too – only 594 tests reported today.



That equals a positivity rate of about 18.5%, on par with what it's been the past week or so. pic.twitter.com/driL4VzOFB — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 17, 2020

The state health department also reported 390 new inactive or recovered cases in our area.

There are currently 2,504 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,788 on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,309 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 1,930 (+52)

Deaths: 45 (+1)

Active cases: 334 (-37)

Greene County

Total cases: 2,591 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 2,176 (+52)

Deaths: 66 (+1)

Active cases: 349 (-34)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,670 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 1,402 (+29)

Deaths: 31 (0)

Active cases: 237 (-21)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,337 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,250 (+6)

Deaths: 18 (+1)

Active cases: 69 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 5,394 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 4,594 (+119)

Deaths: 77 (0)

Active cases: 723 (-107)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 693 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 554 (+23)

Deaths: 18 (+1)

Active cases: 121 (-18)

Washington County

Total cases: 5,125 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 4,366 (+109)

Deaths: 88 (+1)

Active cases: 671 (-62)