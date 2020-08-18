TDH reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee, 3 in Carter County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 133,281 confirmed cases and 2,497 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,034 total cases since Monday.
The health department also announced 1,386 confirmed deaths, 5,981 hospitalizations, and 96,896 recoveries. More than 1.8 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Monday, TDH reported 132,397 confirmed cases and 1,345 confirmed deaths.
Five new deaths were reported in our area on Tuesday: three in Carter County and one each in Sullivan and Washington counties.
TDH reported 53 new cases locally: 18 in Greene, 10 each in Sullivan and Washington, six in Hawkins, five in Carter, and four in Johnson. No new cases were reported in Unicoi County.
TDH reported 136 new recoveries: 78 in Washington, 35 in Sullivan, 10 in Greene, seven in Hawkins, and three each in Carter and Johnson.
There are currently 2,987 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,075 active cases on Monday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 648 cases / 9 deaths / 159 recoveries
Greene — 627 cases / 9 deaths / 182 recoveries
Hawkins — 585 cases / 10 deaths / 159 recoveries
Johnson — 353 cases / 1 death / 55 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,212 cases / 19 deaths / 879 recoveries
Unicoi — 184 cases / 77 recoveries
Washington — 1,476 cases / 3 deaths / 536 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 480
Greene – 436
Hawkins – 416
Johnson – 297
Sullivan – 314
Unicoi – 107
Washington – 937
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.