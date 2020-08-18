TDH reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee, 3 in Carter County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 133,281 confirmed cases and 2,497 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,034 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 1,386 confirmed deaths, 5,981 hospitalizations, and 96,896 recoveries. More than 1.8 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 132,397 confirmed cases and 1,345 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 135,778 as of August 18, 2020 including 1,426 deaths, 5,981 hospitalizations and 96,896 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 5.23%.] For additional data go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/oI5o36BESL — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 18, 2020

Five new deaths were reported in our area on Tuesday: three in Carter County and one each in Sullivan and Washington counties.

TDH reported 53 new cases locally: 18 in Greene, 10 each in Sullivan and Washington, six in Hawkins, five in Carter, and four in Johnson. No new cases were reported in Unicoi County.

Five more people have died in NETN counties, that's a record for the most deaths reported in one day for NETN.



Carter: 3

Sullivan: 1

Washington: 1 pic.twitter.com/9qqte8XYF9 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 18, 2020

53 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NETN counties today.



Carter: 5

Greene: 18

Hawkins: 6

Johnson: 4

Sullivan: 10

Unicoi: 0 (no cases reported since Saturday)

Washington: 10



Trend decreased from yesterday to about 119 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/wGX44HDM03 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 18, 2020

TDH reported 136 new recoveries: 78 in Washington, 35 in Sullivan, 10 in Greene, seven in Hawkins, and three each in Carter and Johnson.

There are currently 2,987 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,075 active cases on Monday.

Record in the number of recoveries reported today: 136 recoveries reported in one day, absolutely smashing the last record of 79 recoveries reported on Aug. 10.



Check out that uptick in recoveries in Washington County (orange). 78 recoveries reported in Washington County today pic.twitter.com/H2ezFVOp6S — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 18, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 648 cases / 9 deaths / 159 recoveries

Greene — 627 cases / 9 deaths / 182 recoveries

Hawkins — 585 cases / 10 deaths / 159 recoveries

Johnson — 353 cases / 1 death / 55 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,212 cases / 19 deaths / 879 recoveries

Unicoi — 184 cases / 77 recoveries

Washington — 1,476 cases / 3 deaths / 536 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 480

Greene – 436

Hawkins – 416

Johnson – 297

Sullivan – 314

Unicoi – 107

Washington – 937

The total percent of positive tests decreased by just a little bit today to 6.67%.



You can see in the chart that it's not been increasing as rapidly for the past week or so. pic.twitter.com/SOvAn1YFEn — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 18, 2020

