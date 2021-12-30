TDH reports 499 new COVID cases in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 499 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths, and 193 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Today’s new case count is the region’s highest since mid-September. With new cases on the rise, Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate is at its highest point since late September.

Statewide, Tennessee saw its third-highest single-day case increase and highest active case increase since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are at their highest point since mid-October.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health will transition to weekly COVID-19 data updates after New Year’s. Data updates will be posted on Wednesdays.

Vaccinations

As of today, 248,156 people, or about 49.1% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,117 new vaccinations over the past week, down 29% from the previous seven-day period and down 35% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +46, Greene +64, Hawkins +48, Johnson +14, Sullivan +161, Unicoi +26, and Washington +140.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,924 new cases, the highest seven-day case total since Sept. 29.

During the previous seven-day period, the region reported 1,653 new cases.

There have been 102,314 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +4, Sullivan +6, and Washington +6.

Note: Due to a lag in COVID-19 deaths being reported to the state, some reported new deaths may have actually occurred in recent days or weeks, not necessarily yesterday. The charts below depict deaths by date of death in order to give a more accurate representation of when the deaths actually occurred.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 32 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 22 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,881 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 3,131 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s highest active case count since Oct 3.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 12,858 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,412,302 cases. That’s the state’s third-highest case increase since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported 75 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 20,842 deaths.

There are currently 61,186 active cases in Tennessee, up 10,584 from yesterday, marking the largest increase in active cases so far.

Health officials have reported 1,330,265 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 102,314 (499)

Inactive/recovered: 97,299 (193)

Deaths: 1,881 (2)

Active cases: 3,131 (289)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,672 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 11,087 (+16)

Deaths: 268 (0)

Active cases: 317 (+29)

Greene County

Total cases: 15,255 (+64)

Inactive/recovered: 14,586 (+24)

Deaths: 288 (0)

Active cases: 381 (+40)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,519 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 10,948 (+14)

Deaths: 240 (+2)

Active cases: 331 (+30)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,207 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 4,042 (+8)

Deaths: 63 (0)

Active cases: 102 (+6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 30,945 (+161)

Inactive/recovered: 29,348 (+80)

Deaths: 544 (0)

Active cases: 1,052 (+75)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,426 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 3,269 (+2)

Deaths: 79 (0)

Active cases: 78 (+24)

Washington County

Total cases: 25,290 (+140)

Inactive/recovered: 24,019 (+49)

Deaths: 399 (0)

Active cases: 870 (+85)