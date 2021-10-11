TDH reports 457 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths in NE Tennessee over past three days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health says there were 457 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee between Friday and Sunday.

According to the health department, the region saw 203 new cases on Friday, 154 on Saturday, and 100 on Sunday. There were seven deaths on Friday, two on Saturday, and five on Sunday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 229,817 people, or about 45.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,557 new vaccinations over the past week, down 33% from the previous seven-day period and down 48% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +20, Greene +18, Hawkins +8, Johnson +2, Sullivan +28, Unicoi +2, and Washington +22.

New cases reported over the past three days: Carter +50, Greene +87, Hawkins +50, Johnson +20, Sullivan +132, Unicoi +15, and Washington +103.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,525 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,743 new cases.

There have been 87,131 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +2 and Sullivan +3.

New deaths reported over the past three days: Greene +5, Hawkins +4, Sullivan +4, and Washington +1.

Unicoi and Greene counties had more deaths per population in the past week than the other counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 41 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 43 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,430 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,621 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 11.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 87,131 (100)

Inactive/recovered: 83,080 (185)

Deaths: 1,430 (5)

Active cases: 2,621 (-90)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,286 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 9,820 (+15)

Deaths: 206 (0)

Active cases: 260 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,132 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 12,328 (+38)

Deaths: 228 (0)

Active cases: 576 (-20)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,965 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 9,524 (+27)

Deaths: 163 (+2)

Active cases: 278 (-21)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,452 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,307 (+6)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 100 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,025 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 24,780 (+59)

Deaths: 407 (+3)

Active cases: 838 (-34)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,079 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,959 (+3)

Deaths: 62 (0)

Active cases: 58 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,192 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 20,362 (+37)

Deaths: 319 (0)

Active cases: 511 (-15)