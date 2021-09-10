TDH reports 451 new cases, 1 new death in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 451 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 749 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

After setting a new record for daily new cases with nearly 1,000 new cases reported on Tuesday, the region’s new case rate has continued to drop slightly. Active cases have also dropped for three straight days.

Vaccinations

As of today, 214,894 people, or about 42.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New vaccinations have seen a sharp decline over the past week, during which 7,696 new vaccinations were reported. That’s down 29% from a week ago and up just 1% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases today by county: Carter +45, Greene +90, Hawkins +78, Johnson +24, Sullivan +127, Unicoi +22, and Washington +65.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,976 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,886 new cases.

There have been 76,161 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Greene and Hawkins counties are currently seeing higher community spread rates than the rest of the region.

Tennessee continues to have one of the highest new case rates in the country.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 978 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee, marking the first time 7-day cases have been below 1,000 since mid-August. New cases in that age group made up 25% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 21% from a week ago but still up 180% from a month ago.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Greene County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 30 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 32 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,242 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 5,782 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 299 cases from yesterday. Since reaching a record-high of 6,830 on Tuesday, the region’s active case count has dropped by more than 1,000.

Change in active cases today by county: Carter -41, Greene -48, Hawkins -17, Johnson -6, Sullivan -94, Unicoi -9, and Washington -84.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -168, Greene -20, Hawkins +40, Johnson +16, Sullivan -230, Unicoi -53, and Washington -123.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,285 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,124,713 cases.

The health department also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,890 deaths.

There are currently 73,751 active cases in Tennessee, down 4,302 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,037,072 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 76,161 (451)

Inactive/recovered: 69,137 (749)

Deaths: 1,242 (1)

Active cases: 5,782 (-299)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,013 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 8,146 (+86)

Deaths: 188 (0)

Active cases: 679 (-41)

Greene County

Total cases: 11,119 (+90)

Inactive/recovered: 9,886 (+137)

Deaths: 187 (+1)

Active cases: 1,046 (-48)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 8,540 (+78)

Inactive/recovered: 7,665 (+95)

Deaths: 134 (0)

Active cases: 741 (-17)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,015 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 2,771 (+30)

Deaths: 41 (0)

Active cases: 203 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 22,746 (+127)

Inactive/recovered: 20,769 (+221)

Deaths: 356 (0)

Active cases: 1,621 (-94)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,707 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 2,432 (+31)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 219 (-9)

Washington County

Total cases: 19,021 (+65)

Inactive/recovered: 17,468 (+149)

Deaths: 280 (0)

Active cases: 1,273 (-84)