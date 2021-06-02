TDH reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 45 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene +3, Hawkins +6, Johnson +1, Sullivan +18, Unicoi 0, and Washington +12.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 195 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 289 new cases.

There have been 57,464 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Greene +1 and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 10 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,073 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -2, Greene 0, Hawkins -1, Johnson 0, Sullivan -5, Unicoi -1, and Washington +6.

Most counties have continued to see a decline in active cases over the past week. Greene County has experienced a slight increase, however.

There are currently 326 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down three cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 439 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 863,328 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,465 deaths.

There are currently 3,707 active cases in Tennessee, down 48 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 847,156 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,464 (44)

Inactive/recovered: 56,065 (45)

Deaths: 1,073 (2)

Active cases: 326 (-3)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,702 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 6,523 (+6)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 20 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,978 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 7,786 (+2)

Deaths: 159 (+1)

Active cases: 33 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,283 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 6,112 (+7)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 59 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,439 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,391 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 9 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,196 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 16,753 (+22)

Deaths: 304 (+1)

Active cases: 139 (-5)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,050 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,997 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 4 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,816 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 14,503 (+6)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 62 (+6)