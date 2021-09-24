TDH reports 437 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 437 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 520 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 222,996 people, or about 44.1% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 7,567 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are down 6% from a week ago and down 15% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +49, Greene +67, Hawkins +56, Johnson +31, Sullivan +126, Unicoi +17, and Washington +91.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,645 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,303 new cases.

There have been 83,136 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 503 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 19% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 45% from a week ago and down 60% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +1, Sullivan +1, and Washington +1.

Carter and Greene counties have seen the most deaths per population over the past week than the other counties.

Both the region’s and state’s death rates per population for the past week were more than double the national average.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 43 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 56 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,341 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 4,629 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 87 cases from yesterday.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -100, Greene -206, Hawkins -179, Johnson +6, Sullivan -327, Unicoi -15, and Washington -241.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,701 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,209,568 cases.

The health department also reported 85 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,825 deaths.

There are currently 56,473 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,700 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,138,270 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 83,136 (437)

Inactive/recovered: 77,166 (520)

Deaths: 1,341 (4)

Active cases: 4,629 (-87)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,853 (+49)

Inactive/recovered: 9,095 (+57)

Deaths: 203 (+1)

Active cases: 555 (-9)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,295 (+67)

Inactive/recovered: 11,319 (+100)

Deaths: 209 (0)

Active cases: 767 (-33)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,475 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 8,705 (+68)

Deaths: 145 (+1)

Active cases: 625 (-13)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,283 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 3,031 (+17)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 207 (+14)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 24,861 (+126)

Inactive/recovered: 23,127 (+166)

Deaths: 384 (+1)

Active cases: 1,350 (-41)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,973 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 2,718 (+18)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 199 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,396 (+91)

Inactive/recovered: 19,171 (+94)

Deaths: 299 (+1)

Active cases: 926 (-4)