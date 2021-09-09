TDH reports 434 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 434 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 728 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Statewide Hospitalizations

Tennessee has continued to see a record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday, there were a record-high 3,798 hospitalizations.

Total pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a downward trend, but the number of kids in intensive care or on ventilators has not dropped by quite as much.

Vaccinations

As of today, 214,288 people, or about 42.4% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The region continues to trail both the state and country in percent of population fully vaccinated.

There have been 8,046 new vaccinations over the past week in Northeast Tennessee. New vaccinations are down 25% from a week ago and down 2% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases today by county: Carter +48, Greene +71, Hawkins +71, Johnson +13, Sullivan +89, Unicoi +10, and Washington +132.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 4,058 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,947 new cases.

There have been 75,710 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Greene and Hawkins counties have the highest community spread rates.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 1,054 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 26% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 16% from a week ago but up 267% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Sullivan +1, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 33 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 38 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,241 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -52, Greene -37, Hawkins -17, Johnson -10, Sullivan -114, Unicoi -30, and Washington -37.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -133, Greene +31, Hawkins +59, Johnson +13, Sullivan -163, Unicoi -54, and Washington -66.

Active cases dropped for the second day in a row after peaking at 6,837 on Tuesday.

There are currently 6,085 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 297 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,589 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,119,545 cases.

The health department also reported 75 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,879 deaths.

There are currently 78,235 active cases in Tennessee, down 4,819 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,027,431 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 75,710 (434)

Inactive/recovered: 68,384 (728)

Deaths: 1,241 (3)

Active cases: 6,085 (-297)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,971 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 8,059 (+99)

Deaths: 188 (+1)

Active cases: 724 (-52)

Greene County

Total cases: 11,028 (+71)

Inactive/recovered: 9,750 (+108)

Deaths: 186 (0)

Active cases: 1,092 (-37)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 8,462 (+71)

Inactive/recovered: 7,570 (+88)

Deaths: 134 (0)

Active cases: 758 (-17)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,992 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 2,741 (+23)

Deaths: 41 (0)

Active cases: 210 (-10)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 22,619 (+89)

Inactive/recovered: 20,546 (+202)

Deaths: 356 (+1)

Active cases: 1,717 (-114)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,684 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 2,401 (+40)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 227 (-30)

Washington County

Total cases: 18,954 (+132)

Inactive/recovered: 17,317 (+168)

Deaths: 280 (+1)

Active cases: 1,357 (-37)