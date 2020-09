TDH reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 186,499 confirmed cases and 7,233 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 737 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 2,296 confirmed deaths, 710 current hospitalizations, and 176,030 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 185,833 confirmed cases and 2,284 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 193,732 as of September 28, 2020 including 2,389 deaths, 710 current hospitalizations and 176,030 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 5.42%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/t56qFZ3xUg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 28, 2020

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

TDH reported 43 new cases locally: 23 in Sullivan County, nine in Washington County, five in Greene County, three in Johnson County, two in Carter County, and one in Hawkins County. One less case was reported in Unicoi County.

The health department also reported 48 new recovered or inactive cases.

There are currently 840 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 846 on Sunday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,179

Inactive/recovered: 1,069

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 82 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,166

Inactive/recovered: 1,031

Deaths: 44

Active cases: 91 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 823

Inactive/recovered: 726

Deaths: 18

Active cases: 79 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 729

Inactive/recovered: 616

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 111 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,220

Inactive/recovered: 1,972

Deaths: 33

Active cases: 215 (+16)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 288

Inactive/recovered: 266

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 21 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,337

Inactive/recovered: 2,060

Deaths: 36

Active cases: 241 (-8)