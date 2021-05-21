TDH reports 42 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 83 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +4, Hawkins +3, Johnson +2, Sullivan +16, Unicoi +3, and Washington +11.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 358 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 527 new cases.

There have been 57,178 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Hawkins +1 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 11 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, five deaths were reported.

There have been 1,063 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -5, Greene -8, Hawkins -19, Johnson -1, Sullivan -6, Unicoi +2, and Washington -6.

All seven counties have seen a decrease in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 659 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 43 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 562 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 860,084 cases.

The health department also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,380 deaths.

There are currently 6,470 active cases in Tennessee, down 207 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 841,234 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,178 (42)

Inactive/recovered: 55,456 (83)

Deaths: 1,063 (2)

Active cases: 659 (-43)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,686 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,481 (+8)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 47 (-5)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,951 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 7,735 (+12)

Deaths: 157 (0)

Active cases: 59 (-8)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,225 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 5,998 (+21)

Deaths: 110 (+1)

Active cases: 117 (-19)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,429 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,376 (+3)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 14 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,084 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 16,513 (+22)

Deaths: 302 (0)

Active cases: 269 (-6)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,050 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,984 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 17 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,753 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 14,369 (+16)

Deaths: 248 (+1)

Active cases: 136 (-6)