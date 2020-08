TDH reports 4 new deaths, 153 new cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 112,657 confirmed cases and 1,441 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,657 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 1,104 confirmed deaths, 5,001 hospitalizations, and 75,550 recoveries. More than 1.6 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 111,101 confirmed cases and 1,079 confirmed deaths.

Please note a correction to this graphic. pic.twitter.com/YZibblKXfM — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 5, 2020

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in NETN.



1 each in Greene and Hawkins counties, 2 in Sullivan County. pic.twitter.com/DHwwHFiy8Q — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 5, 2020

TDH reported four new deaths in our area on Wednesday: two in Sullivan County and one each in Greene and Hawkins County.

TDH also reported 153 new cases: 37 in Johnson County, 26 in Sullivan County, 25 in Washington County, 22 each in Greene and Hawkins counties, 19 in Carter County, and two in Unicoi County.

16 more people are hospitalized with COVID-19, well above the current trend of about 8 new hospitalizations per day.



Each county is reporting at least one hospitalization today.



Carter: 2

Greene: 1

Hawkins: 3

Johnson: 1

Sullivan: 6

Unicoi: 1

Washington: 2 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 5, 2020

Fifty-seven new recoveries were reported: 33 in Sullivan County, 16 in Washington County, three each in Carter and Greene counties, and two in Hawkins County.

There are 2,215 active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,123 cases on Tuesday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 452 cases / 5 deaths / 108 recoveries

Greene — 398 cases / 6 deaths / 142 recoveries

Hawkins — 391 cases / 5 deaths / 95 recoveries

Johnson — 214 cases / 40 recoveries

Sullivan — 859 cases / 11 deaths / 573 recoveries

Unicoi — 141 cases / 62 recoveries

Washington — 1,114 cases / 2 deaths / 305 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 339

Greene – 250

Hawkins – 291

Johnson – 174

Sullivan – 275

Unicoi – 79

Washington – 807

Even though there were twice as many positive cases reported today than yesterday, there were also more tests reported today, so the daily positivity rate is actually lower than it was yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hsLqRDB0qu — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 5, 2020

