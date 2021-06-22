TDH reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 18 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 182,873 people, or about 36.17% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

In Tennessee, about 36.25% of the population is fully vaccinated while about 45.71% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

Hawkins County recently became the fifth county in Northeast Tennessee to reach 30% fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +2, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi +1, and Washington +3.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 87 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 119 new cases.

The 14-day new case average is at its lowest point since early July of last year.

There have been 57,767 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

All four new deaths were reported in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, no new deaths were reported.

There have been 1,078 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene -1, Hawkins -1, Johnson -1, Sullivan -7, Unicoi +1, and Washington -5.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -3, Greene +1, Hawkins -5, Johnson +1, Sullivan -12, Unicoi -1, and Washington -5.

There are currently 137 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 15 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count is at its lowest since July 2 of last year.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 162 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 866,419 cases.

The health department also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,534 deaths.

There are currently 1,733 active cases in Tennessee, down 78 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 852,152 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,767 (7)

Inactive/recovered: 56,552 (18)

Deaths: 1,078 (4)

Active cases: 137 (-15)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,749 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,577 (+2)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 14 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,030 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 7,843 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 28 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,323 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,203 (+1)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 8 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,441 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,398 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 4 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,311 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 16,949 (+3)

Deaths: 308 (+4)

Active cases: 54 (-7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,068 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,012 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 6 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,845 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 14,570 (+8)

Deaths: 252 (0)

Active cases: 23 (-5)