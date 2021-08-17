TDH reports 387 new cases, 5 new deaths in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 387 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 241 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

The region has averaged exactly 300 new cases per day over the past week. That represents a doubling of the weekly rate in just 13 days, and the rate has increased tenfold in the last month.

A total of 18 new deaths have been reported in the past week.

Vaccinations

As of today, 202,113 people, or about 39.97% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, Hawkins County became the fifth of seven Northeast Tennessee counties to reach one-third of its population fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +59, Greene +55, Hawkins +41, Johnson +12, Sullivan +111, Unicoi +5, and Washington +104.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,100 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,452 new cases.

The region’s average of 300 new cases per day is the highest new case average since Jan. 14.

There have been 63,331 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Sullivan +3, Greene +1 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 16 deaths were reported.

The region is averaging 2.4 deaths per day, the highest average since early March.

There have been 1,136 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +26 Greene +12, Hawkins +8, Johnson +9, Sullivan +30, Unicoi -5, and Washington +61.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +120, Greene +129, Hawkins +107, Johnson +29, Sullivan +300, Unicoi +12, and Washington +257.

There are currently 3,280 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 141 cases from yesterday. The region surpassed 3,000 active cases over the weekend.

The last time active cases were this high: January 17.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,757 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 958,169 cases.

The health department also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,018 deaths.

There are currently 49,438 active cases in Tennessee, down 107 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 895,713 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 63,331 (387)

Inactive/recovered: 58,915 (241)

Deaths: 1,136 (5)

Active cases: 3,280 (141)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,402 (+59)

Inactive/recovered: 6,832 (+33)

Deaths: 169 (0)

Active cases: 401 (+26)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,873 (+55)

Inactive/recovered: 8,214 (+42)

Deaths: 165 (+1)

Active cases: 494 (+12)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,017 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 6,482 (+33)

Deaths: 124 (0)

Active cases: 411 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,599 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 2,478 (+3)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 82 (+9)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 19,072 (+111)

Inactive/recovered: 17,692 (+78)

Deaths: 328 (+3)

Active cases: 1,052 (+30)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,221 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,081 (+10)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 89 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 16,147 (+104)

Inactive/recovered: 15,136 (+42)

Deaths: 260 (+1)

Active cases: 751 (+61)