TDH reports 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health on Monday reported 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The department says there have been 65 deaths and 352 hospitalizations. 356 people have recovered.
Locally, Sullivan and Hawkins County saw four new cases each while Washington reported one additional case since Sunday.
TDH reported the following number of positive cases in local counties:
Carter — 3 positive / 79 negative
Greene — 17 positive / 92 negative / 1 death
Hawkins — 14 positive / 77 negative / 1 death
Johnson — 2 positive / 12 negative
Sullivan — 25 positive / 211 negative / 1 death
Unicoi — 1 positive / 31 negative
Washington — 24 positive / 320 negative
On Sunday, the department reported 3,633 positive cases, 44 deaths, and 328 hospitalizations across the state.
