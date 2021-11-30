TDH reports 377 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 377 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 218 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

That is the largest single-day case increase since late September, but it is likely due to a rebound in testing, which dipped over the holiday. The TDH reported 1,962 new tests in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday, but between Thanksgiving and Sunday, the region averaged just 679 new tests per day.

Vaccinations

As of today, 240,410 people, or about 47.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. reached a vaccination milestone with 70% of the population having received at least the first dose of the vaccine. In Northeast Tennessee, just over half of the population has received the first dose.

There were 1,713 new vaccinations locally over the past week, down 25% from the previous seven-day period and down 1% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +24, Greene +41, Hawkins +47, Johnson +16, Sullivan +145, Unicoi +4, and Washington +100.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,340 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,399 new cases.

There have been 94,697 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Northeast Tennessee’s new case rate is still well above the national rate and more than double the state’s rate.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Johnson +1, Sullivan +2, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.

The region’s COVID-19 death rate is 47% higher than the state’s and nearly double the national rate.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 14 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 21 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,566 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,236 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s highest active case count since mid-October.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,215 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,316,384 cases.

The health department also reported 43 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,044 deaths.

There are currently 13,902 active cases in Tennessee, up 655 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,285,438 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 94,697 (377)

Inactive/recovered: 90,895 (218)

Deaths: 1,566 (6)

Active cases: 2,236 (153)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,934 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 10,527 (+16)

Deaths: 227 (0)

Active cases: 180 (+8)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,299 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 13,830 (+21)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 222 (+20)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,796 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 10,376 (+24)

Deaths: 181 (+1)

Active cases: 239 (+22)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,946 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 3,779 (+8)

Deaths: 53 (+1)

Active cases: 114 (+7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 28,437 (+145)

Inactive/recovered: 27,164 (+71)

Deaths: 451 (+2)

Active cases: 822 (+72)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,242 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 3,141 (+1)

Deaths: 66 (+1)

Active cases: 35 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 23,043 (+100)

Inactive/recovered: 22,078 (+77)

Deaths: 341 (+1)

Active cases: 624 (+22)