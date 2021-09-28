TDH reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 377 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths, and 575 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

While 19 new deaths are the most reported in a single day since late January, they come after nearly a week of below-average new deaths, including no new deaths reported in the two days prior.

Northeast Tennessee’s new case rate continues to decline and active cases have dropped below 4,000 for the first time in more than a month.

Vaccinations

As of today, 224,901 people, or about 44.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 8,697 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 10% from a week ago but down 14% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +38, Greene +56, Hawkins +48, Johnson +22, Sullivan +130, Unicoi +5, and Washington +78.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,294 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,854 new cases.

There have been 84,225 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 440 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 19% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 19% from a week ago and down 66% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +3, Hawkins +4, Sullivan +4, Unicoi +2, and Washington +6.

Greene, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties have seen more deaths per population in the past week than the other four counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 35 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 64 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,365 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 3,958 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 2,862 cases from the record 6,820 active cases reported on Sept. 11.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -152, Greene -275, Hawkins -259, Johnson -11, Sullivan -417, Unicoi -61, and Washington -289.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,422 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,220,784 cases.

The health department also reported 103 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,055 deaths.

There are currently 46,826 active cases in Tennessee, down 4,300 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,158,903 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 84,225 (377)

Inactive/recovered: 78,902 (575)

Deaths: 1,365 (19)

Active cases: 3,958 (-217)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,970 (+38)

Inactive/recovered: 9,293 (+65)

Deaths: 203 (0)

Active cases: 474 (-27)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,483 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 11,617 (+98)

Deaths: 213 (+3)

Active cases: 653 (-45)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,639 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 8,971 (+72)

Deaths: 152 (+4)

Active cases: 516 (-28)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,339 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 3,090 (+22)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 204 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,163 (+130)

Inactive/recovered: 23,607 (+173)

Deaths: 388 (+4)

Active cases: 1,168 (-47)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,006 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,795 (+25)

Deaths: 58 (+2)

Active cases: 153 (-22)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,625 (+78)

Inactive/recovered: 19,529 (+120)

Deaths: 306 (+6)

Active cases: 790 (-48)