TDH reports 357 new COVID cases, 12 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 357 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 289 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 246,288 people, or about 48.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,476 new vaccinations over the past week, up 8% from the previous seven-day period but down 51% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +37, Greene +46, Hawkins +16, Johnson +11, Sullivan +105, Unicoi +9, and Washington +133.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,497 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,737 new cases.

There have been 99,756 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1, Greene +2, Johnson +1, Sullivan +3, Unicoi +2, and Washington +3.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 36 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 22 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,663 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,712 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 56 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,942 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,357,289 cases.

The health department also reported 91 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 18,145 deaths.

There are currently 23,264 active cases in Tennessee, up 774 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,315,880 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 99,756 (357)

Inactive/recovered: 95,381 (289)

Deaths: 1,663 (12)

Active cases: 2,712 (56)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,397 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 10,897 (+30)

Deaths: 242 (+1)

Active cases: 258 (+6)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,949 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 14,376 (+40)

Deaths: 256 (+2)

Active cases: 317 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,223 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 10,810 (+28)

Deaths: 195 (0)

Active cases: 218 (-12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,129 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 3,975 (+12)

Deaths: 55 (+1)

Active cases: 99 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 30,123 (+105)

Inactive/recovered: 28,704 (+83)

Deaths: 488 (+3)

Active cases: 931 (+19)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,361 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,227 (+7)

Deaths: 73 (+2)

Active cases: 61 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,574 (+133)

Inactive/recovered: 23,392 (+89)

Deaths: 354 (+3)

Active cases: 828 (+41)