TDH reports 343 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 343 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 170 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.
After the region gained more than 1,000 new cases over the past three days, Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day case rate has risen to its highest point since early to mid-October.
Vaccinations
As of today, 241,259 people, or about 47.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 2,007 new vaccinations over the past week, down 4% from the previous seven-day period but up 23% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +23, Greene +48, Hawkins +45, Johnson +9, Sullivan +114, Unicoi +9, and Washington +95.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,490 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,410 new cases.
There have been 95,352 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
Of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area, five are among the top 10 with the highest community spread rates in the state.
Cases Among School-Aged Children
Over the past week, there have been 260 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 17% of all new cases reported during that period of time.
As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 11% from a week ago but up 70% from a month ago.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +5, and Unicoi +1.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 23 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 16 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,581 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 2,534 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 166 from the previous day.
The last time active cases were this high: Oct. 9.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,490 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,321,030 cases.
The health department also reported 100 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,296 deaths.
There are currently 15,776 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,110 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,287,958 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 95,352 (343)
Inactive/recovered: 91,237 (170)
Deaths: 1,581 (7)
Active cases: 2,534 (166)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,990 (+23)
Inactive/recovered: 10,544 (+8)
Deaths: 228 (0)
Active cases: 218 (+15)
Greene County
Total cases: 14,394 (+48)
Inactive/recovered: 13,871 (+19)
Deaths: 247 (0)
Active cases: 276 (+29)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,869 (+45)
Inactive/recovered: 10,416 (+17)
Deaths: 184 (+1)
Active cases: 269 (+27)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,968 (+9)
Inactive/recovered: 3,809 (+12)
Deaths: 53 (0)
Active cases: 106 (-3)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 28,650 (+114)
Inactive/recovered: 27,271 (+54)
Deaths: 457 (+5)
Active cases: 922 (+55)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,253 (+9)
Inactive/recovered: 3,147 (+3)
Deaths: 67 (+1)
Active cases: 39 (+5)
Washington County
Total cases: 23,228 (+95)
Inactive/recovered: 22,179 (+57)
Deaths: 345 (0)
Active cases: 704 (+38)