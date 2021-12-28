TDH reports 342 new COVID-19 cases in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and 270 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

The region’s COVID-19 death total increased by 20 deaths, however, only three of those fatalities occurred yesterday, according to TDH data. The other deaths happened prior to yesterday. This is due to a lag in deaths being reported in the state.

Vaccinations

As of today, 247,561 people, or about 49% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,099 new vaccinations over the past week, down 26% from the previous seven-day period and down 24% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +35, Greene +38, Hawkins +45, Johnson +7, Sullivan +105, Unicoi +7, and Washington +105.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,601 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,495 new cases.

There have been 101,349 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 24 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,853 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,598 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 52 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,481 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,388,601 cases.

The health department also reported eight new deaths yesterday, bringing the state’s total to 20,729 deaths.

There are currently 42,057 active cases in Tennessee, up 4,016 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,325,806 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 101,349 (342)

Inactive/recovered: 96,895 (270)

Deaths: 1,853 (3)

Active cases: 2,598 (52)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,584 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 11,044 (+31)

Deaths: 268 (0)

Active cases: 272 (+4)

Greene County

Total cases: 15,133 (+38)

Inactive/recovered: 14,544 (+29)

Deaths: 287 (0)

Active cases: 302 (+8)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,420 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 10,914 (+32)

Deaths: 235 (+1)

Active cases: 271 (+3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,177 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 4,024 (+8)

Deaths: 61 (0)

Active cases: 92 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 30,630 (+105)

Inactive/recovered: 29,208 (+91)

Deaths: 530 (+1)

Active cases: 891 (+10)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,390 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 3,258 (+7)

Deaths: 79 (0)

Active cases: 53 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 25,015 (+105)

Inactive/recovered: 23,903 (+72)

Deaths: 393 (+1)

Active cases: 717 (+28)