TDH reports 337 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 337 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 452 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 225,492 people, or about 44.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 10,110 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 29% from a week ago but down 6% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +26, Greene +68, Hawkins +36, Johnson +21, Sullivan +116, Unicoi +8, and Washington +62.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,091 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,720 new cases.

There have been 84,801 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Tennessee no longer has the highest rate of new cases per population in the country, according to the CDC. Alaska currently leads the nation with a case rate of 1,196 7-day cases per 100,000 people, well above second-ranked West Virginia’s rate of 626 7-day cases per 100,000.

According to the latest CDC data, Tennessee has the 10th highest new case rate in the country.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 409 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 20% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 21% from a week ago and down 70% from a month ago.

The 7-day new case rate for this age group is at its lowest point since early to mid-August.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +1, Hawkins +3, and Washington +1.

For the past week, Hawkins County had more deaths per population than any of the other counties in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 39 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 45 deaths were reported.

Northeast Tennessee’s new death rate is more than double the national average. It also exceeds the state average.

According to the CDC, Tennessee’s 7-day death rate per 100,000 people is the 7th highest in the country.

There have been 1,376 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 3,619 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 120 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count is at its lowest point since mid-August.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,210 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,228,520 cases.

The health department also reported 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,149 deaths.

There are currently 42,958 active cases in Tennessee, down 909 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,170,413 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 84,801 (337)

Inactive/recovered: 79,806 (452)

Deaths: 1,376 (5)

Active cases: 3,619 (-120)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,035 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 9,415 (+65)

Deaths: 203 (0)

Active cases: 417 (-39)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,600 (+68)

Inactive/recovered: 11,741 (+60)

Deaths: 214 (+1)

Active cases: 645 (+7)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,709 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 9,066 (+52)

Deaths: 156 (+3)

Active cases: 487 (-19)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,363 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 3,142 (+37)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 176 (-16)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,347 (+116)

Inactive/recovered: 23,882 (+124)

Deaths: 391 (0)

Active cases: 1,074 (-8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,023 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 2,840 (+27)

Deaths: 59 (0)

Active cases: 124 (-19)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,724 (+62)

Inactive/recovered: 19,720 (+87)

Deaths: 308 (+1)

Active cases: 696 (-26)