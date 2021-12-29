TDH reports 337 new cases in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 337 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 226 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health will transition to weekly COVID-19 data updates after New Year’s.

Vaccinations

As of today, 247,871 people, or about 49% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,104 new vaccinations over the past week, down 26% from the previous seven-day period and down 23% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported by county: Carter +29, Greene +51, Hawkins +40, Johnson +13, Sullivan +80, Unicoi +9, and Washington +115.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,650 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,475 new cases.

There have been 101,606 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Northeast Tennessee’s new case rate continues to trail the state average as cases surge in metropolitan areas like Nashville and Memphis due to the omicron variant.

New Deaths

New deaths reported by county: Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson +2, Sullivan +8.

Note: Due to a lag in COVID-19 deaths being reported to the state, some reported new deaths may have actually occurred in recent days or weeks, not necessarily yesterday. The charts below depict deaths by date of death in order to give a more accurate representation of when the deaths actually occurred.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 31 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 21 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,864 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,669 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 99 from the day before.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 10,869 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,398,794 cases.

The health department also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 20,767 deaths.

There are currently 50,064 active cases in Tennessee, up 8,704 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,327,954 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 101,606 (337)

Inactive/recovered: 97,070 (226)

Deaths: 1,864 (0)

Active cases: 2,669 (99)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,608 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 11,068 (+28)

Deaths: 267 (0)

Active cases: 273 (+1)

Greene County

Total cases: 15,171 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 14,556 (+19)

Deaths: 288 (0)

Active cases: 327 (+31)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,447 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 10,931 (+21)

Deaths: 236 (0)

Active cases: 280 (+18)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,189 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 4,032 (+11)

Deaths: 63 (0)

Active cases: 94 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 30,691 (+80)

Inactive/recovered: 29,257 (+69)

Deaths: 538 (0)

Active cases: 895 (+3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,398 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 3,267 (+9)

Deaths: 79 (0)

Active cases: 52 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 25,102 (+115)

Inactive/recovered: 23,959 (+69)

Deaths: 393 (0)

Active cases: 748 (+46)